Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.06 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 16, 2024, is 24.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.06 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.48 °C and 28.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 147.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 17, 2024 26.59 °C Light rain
October 18, 2024 27.09 °C Sky is clear
October 19, 2024 27.8 °C Sky is clear
October 20, 2024 28.46 °C Sky is clear
October 21, 2024 28.38 °C Sky is clear
October 22, 2024 27.24 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 26.52 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on October 16, 2024
Ranchi weather update on October 16, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
