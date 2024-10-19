Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 19, 2024, is 25.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.5 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|26.88 °C
|Few clouds
|October 21, 2024
|27.48 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 22, 2024
|26.98 °C
|Few clouds
|October 23, 2024
|25.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|22.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 25, 2024
|18.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 26, 2024
|19.98 °C
|Moderate rain
