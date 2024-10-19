Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 26.88 °C Few clouds October 21, 2024 27.48 °C Scattered clouds October 22, 2024 26.98 °C Few clouds October 23, 2024 25.33 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 22.32 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 18.28 °C Moderate rain October 26, 2024 19.98 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 19, 2024, is 25.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.5 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024

