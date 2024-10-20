Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.06 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024
Oct 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 20, 2024, is 24.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.06 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.91 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 21, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 22, 2024
|26.23 °C
|Few clouds
|October 23, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|23.2 °C
|Light rain
|October 25, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Sky is clear
