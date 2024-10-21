Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 26.82 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 25.97 °C Overcast clouds October 24, 2024 21.8 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 23.83 °C Light rain October 26, 2024 26.87 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 27.14 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 26.77 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 21, 2024, is 22.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.29 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.08 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 226.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024

