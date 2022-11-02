Home / Cities / Ranchi News / ‘Vendetta politics’: JMM, Congress react after Hemant Soren summoned by ED

‘Vendetta politics’: JMM, Congress react after Hemant Soren summoned by ED

ranchi news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur alleged that the Centre was working to destabilise governments in non-BJP states.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey on Wednesday accused the Centre of “vendetta politics” after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summonmed chief minister Hemant Soren for alleged illegal mining in the state.

“The ED will work. We will approach the court if there's injustice. Don't know if the ED can summon the CM. If so, the CM will respond after consulting legal experts. Is it legal to summon him for those allegations? If so, the PM should also be summoned in several cases. It's a vendetta politics,” news agency ANI quoted Pandey as saying.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur alleged that the Centre was working to destabilise governments in non-BJP states.

“The common knowledge that the Centre is working in a planned manner to destabilise governments in non-BJP states. The government said there will be an atomic bomb explosion. When all planning to destabilise the government has been made, summoning is not unusual. The ED should have first gone to Morbi,” he told ANI.

Also Read | Special court grants bail to ex-home minister’s son, Salil Deshmukh in ED case

Soren was summoned by the ED for questioning on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said earlier. Officials said the chief minister will be interrogated about the activities related to illegal mining and transportation on a large scale with his political aide JMM leader Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested in July.

The Jharkhand chief minister has been summoned months after an the Election Commission report was sent to governor Ramesh Bias seeking his disqualification as an assembly member for allegedly holding a mining lease. While state opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged Soren “misused” his official position to get the lease, Soren has refuted the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
hemant soren jharkhand mukti morcha bharatiya janata party enforcement directorate + 2 more
hemant soren jharkhand mukti morcha bharatiya janata party enforcement directorate + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out