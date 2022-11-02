Home / India News / Jharkhand illegal mining probe: ED summons Soren for questioning tomorrow

Jharkhand illegal mining probe: ED summons Soren for questioning tomorrow

india news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:19 AM IST

Soren’s aide and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Pankaj Mishra was arrested in July in connection with ED’s money laundering probe in the matter

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned chief minister Hemant Soren for questioning on Thursday in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Officials, who did not want to be named, said Soren will be asked about the activities related to illegal mining and transportation on a large scale in alleged association with his political aide and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested in July.

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency started its probe in the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a first information report (FIR) registered in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district against Mishra and others. It subsequently took over the probe into other cases related to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren has been summoned months after the Election Commission of India (EC) in August sent a report to governor Ramesh Bias ostensibly recommending Soren’s disqualification as a member of the assembly for allegedly holding a mining lease.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has argued that Soren violated the office of profit rules and sought his disqualification for “misusing” his official position to get the lease. Soren has rejected the allegation.

Soren’s lawyers countered the BJP’s contention before the ECI saying the mining lease was not executed and he sought cancellation of the consent to operate it in February, which means he did not get any benefit from the lease. Soren contended that Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act that allows disqualification, was not applicable in his case as the lease is not a government contract.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out