e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Cities / Transport department launches drive to paste reflectors on vehicles

Transport department launches drive to paste reflectors on vehicles

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:58 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustantimes
         

Noida:

The Noida transport department has launched a drive to paste reflectors on vehicles to ensure safety during the fog season and inclement weather.

Fog reduces visibility and often leads to accidents, officials said. Traffic and transport department officials are also advising people to drive carefully during inclement weather.

The move comes in the wake of an accident in Greater Noida on December 22 in which two persons died and two others were injured. Primary investigation showed the accidents took place due to fog and low visibility at night, Prabhat Dixit, station house officer Site V police station, said.

Noida traffic police data shows that 220 persons died and 393 persons were injured in 481 accidents from January to May this year.

Himesh Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer, ARTO, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the transport department organised a camp outside Phool Mandi in Phase II on Tuesday to paste reflective tapes on vehicles.

“The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and night conditions. This is important as a number of vehicles ply on Noida roads throughout the day and night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction,” he said.

Tiwari said the season of sugarcane harvest is another factor. Tractors with trailers laden with sugarcane are often difficult to notice at night as they do not have back lights.

“Trucks transporting sugarcane from one place to another often cause accidents. We pasted reflectors on around 100 such vehicles,” he said.

The vehicle drivers and owners have to pay for the reflective tapes. A private agency’s representative fixes the tapes on the vehicles.

Anurag Kulshreshtha, president of Road Safety NGO TRAX, said reflective tapes are important for road safety.

“Sometimes drivers park their vehicles on the roadside following breakdowns. Vehicles speeding in the same direction sometimes fail to spot them and hit the stationary vehicles. This has led to fatal accidents and pile-ups on expressways,” he said.

Kulshreshtha said the tape shines even in dim light and alerts drivers coming from behind.

“The tape has adhesive on one side and can be procured from any automobile shop. Officials should also look into the enforcement part, and reduce speed limit during foggy weather,” he said.

Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The traffic police had conducted a road safety week and informed commuters about safety issues.”

top news
A giant missed opportunity, says Jayapal on cancelled meeting with Jaishankar
A giant missed opportunity, says Jayapal on cancelled meeting with Jaishankar
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities