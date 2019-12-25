Transport department launches drive to paste reflectors on vehicles

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:58 IST

Noida:

The Noida transport department has launched a drive to paste reflectors on vehicles to ensure safety during the fog season and inclement weather.

Fog reduces visibility and often leads to accidents, officials said. Traffic and transport department officials are also advising people to drive carefully during inclement weather.

The move comes in the wake of an accident in Greater Noida on December 22 in which two persons died and two others were injured. Primary investigation showed the accidents took place due to fog and low visibility at night, Prabhat Dixit, station house officer Site V police station, said.

Noida traffic police data shows that 220 persons died and 393 persons were injured in 481 accidents from January to May this year.

Himesh Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer, ARTO, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the transport department organised a camp outside Phool Mandi in Phase II on Tuesday to paste reflective tapes on vehicles.

“The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and night conditions. This is important as a number of vehicles ply on Noida roads throughout the day and night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction,” he said.

Tiwari said the season of sugarcane harvest is another factor. Tractors with trailers laden with sugarcane are often difficult to notice at night as they do not have back lights.

“Trucks transporting sugarcane from one place to another often cause accidents. We pasted reflectors on around 100 such vehicles,” he said.

The vehicle drivers and owners have to pay for the reflective tapes. A private agency’s representative fixes the tapes on the vehicles.

Anurag Kulshreshtha, president of Road Safety NGO TRAX, said reflective tapes are important for road safety.

“Sometimes drivers park their vehicles on the roadside following breakdowns. Vehicles speeding in the same direction sometimes fail to spot them and hit the stationary vehicles. This has led to fatal accidents and pile-ups on expressways,” he said.

Kulshreshtha said the tape shines even in dim light and alerts drivers coming from behind.

“The tape has adhesive on one side and can be procured from any automobile shop. Officials should also look into the enforcement part, and reduce speed limit during foggy weather,” he said.

Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The traffic police had conducted a road safety week and informed commuters about safety issues.”