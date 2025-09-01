AB de Villiers tells Ravichandran Ashwin, ‘You should have never left CSK’: ‘He never felt settled at other teams’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career last year. The 38-year-old, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 edition of the tournament, said that he would now look to “explore” various other opportunities in the leagues around the world. Ashwin represented several teams in the IPL, such as CSK, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, it is fair to say that he achieved most of his success with the five-time champions CSK. Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his IPL career last week. (AFP)

Ashwin began his IPL career with the Chennai-based franchise and was part of the tournament-winning squad in 2010 and 2011. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers believes Ashwin should have never left CSK in the past, as he did not feel “settled” when he played for other teams.

In his IPL career, Ashwin played 221 matches, taking 187 wickets at an economy of 7.20 with his best figures being 4/34. In the 2011 final, Ashwin famously dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Chris Gayle in the opening over, paving the way for a CSK win.

“Stellar career. It has got to be said, what a wonderful player. What a scientist of the game. A doctor, professor of the game. He always took it to the limits of the rules book. Generally got it right, even though he was frowned upon a little bit. I have a lot of respect for guys who study the game, and he was one of such cricketers,” said de Villiers during a 360 Live session on X.

“Incredible skill. A huge player and icon in India. He won so many games for Team India and CSK over the years. He played for other teams but never felt settled at those teams. In my opinion, he should have always stayed at CSK. Obviously, it was not up to him, as a lot of things go into that retention, all kinds of team selection. But I will always remember him as a yellow jersey guy,” added the RCB legend.

Ashwin was part of the CSK squad from 2008 to 2015. He then spent nine other seasons at different clubs. However, a homecoming was in store when he was picked before the 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

‘Under-rated with the bat’

CSK signed Ashwin for the IPL 2025 season for INR 9.75 crore. However, the spinner failed to live up to expectations, returningjust seven wickets in nine games.

The off-spinner also lacked the bite, which was the main reason behind his leaking runs in the powerplay. However, de Villiers reckons Ashwin can be proud of his career as he even lauded the spinner's ability with the bat in hand.

“Very underrated with the bat in hand. It is not spoken enough about how he showed a lot of character with the bat in hand. Generally, with Team India in trouble, he would have sort of come through,” said de Villiers.

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He finished his career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India, only behind Anil Kumble.