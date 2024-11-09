Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh at 34/1 after 4.2 overs
- 32 Mins agoNajmul Hossain Shanto smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 34/1 after 4.2 overs
- 38 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Tanzid Hasan is out and Bangladesh at 28/1 after 3.2 overs
- 38 Mins agoTanzid Hasan smashed a Six on AM Ghazanfar bowling . Bangladesh at 28/0 after 3.1 overs
- 40 Mins agoTanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 21/0 after 2.4 overs
- 41 Mins agoTanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 17/0 after 2.3 overs
- 53 Mins agoTanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 18 Mins agoAfghanistan Playing XI
- 18 Mins agoBangladesh Playing XI
- 51 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
- Jaker Ali makes his ODI debut for Bangladesh
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Played with soft hands. Short of a length and on middle, Shanto pulls, along the ground and to square leg for a boundary.
Bangladesh
Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 (3)
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar 1/11 (2)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Mohammad Nabi b AM Ghazanfar.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! BANG! Superb from Hasan! A juicy full toss, outside off, Hasan hammers it over long on and it goes all the way.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 16 (15)
Soumya Sarkar 2 (3)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/17 (2)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! This is a fine start by Hasan! Fazalhaq Farooqi sticks to his length and bowls it on middle, Hasan drives it down past mid on for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Keeps it full and on middle, Hasan makes room, skips down and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 7 (11)
Soumya Sarkar 1 (1)
Afghanistan
AM Ghazanfar 0/4 (1)
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 5 (6)
Soumya Sarkar 0 (0)
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/7 (1)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Bangladesh are underway! A good length ball way outside off, Hasan punches it through point for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali (WK) (In for Mushfiqur Rahim), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.