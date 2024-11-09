Explore
    Live

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh at 34/1 after 4.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 9, 2024 3:54 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling.Bangladesh at 34/1 after 4.2 overs
    Key Events
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score :

    Bangladesh Innings Highlights :

    • Jaker Ali makes his ODI debut for Bangladesh
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Nov 9, 2024 3:54 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 34/1 after 4.2 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Played with soft hands. Short of a length and on middle, Shanto pulls, along the ground and to square leg for a boundary.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:52 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 29/1 after 4 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
      Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 (3)
      Afghanistan
      AM Ghazanfar 1/11 (2)

      Nov 9, 2024 3:48 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanzid Hasan is out and Bangladesh at 28/1 after 3.2 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Mohammad Nabi b AM Ghazanfar.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:48 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Six on AM Ghazanfar bowling . Bangladesh at 28/0 after 3.1 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! BANG! Superb from Hasan! A juicy full toss, outside off, Hasan hammers it over long on and it goes all the way.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:47 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 22/0 after 3 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Tanzid Hasan 16 (15)
      Soumya Sarkar 2 (3)
      Afghanistan
      Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/17 (2)

      Nov 9, 2024 3:46 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 21/0 after 2.4 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! This is a fine start by Hasan! Fazalhaq Farooqi sticks to his length and bowls it on middle, Hasan drives it down past mid on for a boundary.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:45 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 17/0 after 2.3 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Keeps it full and on middle, Hasan makes room, skips down and crunches it through covers for a boundary.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:42 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 12/0 after 2 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Tanzid Hasan 7 (11)
      Soumya Sarkar 1 (1)
      Afghanistan
      AM Ghazanfar 0/4 (1)

      Most Runs

      Mohammad Nabi
      Mohammad NabiAFG
      84 Runs
      M1
      HS84
      SR106.32

      Most Wickets

      AM Ghazanfar
      AM GhazanfarAFG
      6 Wickets
      Inn1
      Avg4.33
      SR6.50
      Nov 9, 2024 3:38 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 7/0 after 1 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Tanzid Hasan 5 (6)
      Soumya Sarkar 0 (0)
      Afghanistan
      Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/7 (1)

      Nov 9, 2024 3:33 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . Bangladesh at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Bangladesh are underway! A good length ball way outside off, Hasan punches it through point for a boundary.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:08 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

      Nov 9, 2024 3:08 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali (WK) (In for Mushfiqur Rahim), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

      Nov 9, 2024 2:35 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024

      Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
      2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Bangladesh tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
