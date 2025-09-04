Amit Mishra ends 25-year-long career, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Seasoned leg spinner Amit Mishra officially announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Thursday (September 4), bringing to a close a career that spanned over 25 years. Citing recurring injuries and a desire to make way for younger talent, Mishra said the time was right to step aside and allow the next generation of cricketers to take the spotlight. Amit Mishra retires

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable,” Mishra said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues and to my family members who were with me all this while. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life.”

Mishra also confirmed he plans to stay involved in the game through coaching, commentary and mentoring young cricketers. He said he intends to keep engaging with fans via social media and his YouTube channel, where he shares cricket analysis and stories from his playing days.

Amit Mishra's Career Was Built on Craft and Consistency

Amit Mishra began his journey in Indian cricket in the early 2000s, standing out with his classical, attacking leg spin that featured generous flight, sharp leg breaks and an effective googly. However, with Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in their prime during that period, Mishra found limited opportunities in the national side.

He made his ODI debut in 2003 in a triangular series in Bangladesh. But had to wait five more years for his Test cap. His breakthrough came in 2008 when an injury to Kumble opened the door for a Test debut against Australia in Mohali. Mishra made an immediate impact by taking a five-wicket haul, becoming only the sixth Indian to achieve that on debut. He finished the series with 14 wickets from three matches, right as Kumble retired from international cricket.

Despite the promising start, Mishra struggled to hold on to a consistent place in the Test squad. His inability to generate turn on flat pitches and occasional lapses in accuracy meant he often found himself behind other spinners in the selection order. Still, he remained a central figure in domestic cricket, especially with Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, and found long-term success in the Indian Premier League.

Amit Mishra's IPL Success and Unique Records

Amit Mishra’s contributions to the IPL have been among the most significant by any spinner in the tournament’s history. He is the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL, each for a different team: Delhi Daredevils in 2008, Deccan Chargers in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils brought him back into the squad for INR 3.5 crore, highlighting his consistent value in the shortest format.

He played 162 IPL matches and claimed 174 wickets, making him one of the most successful bowlers in the league’s history.

Comebacks and Key Performances

Mishra’s standout performance in the 2013 IPL earned him a recall to the Indian ODI squad for the Champions Trophy and a tour to Zimbabwe, where he claimed 18 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.61. That tally equalled the record held by Javagal Srinath for the most wickets in a bilateral ODI series.

In the 2014 ICC World T20 held in Bangladesh, Mishra impressed again, taking 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 and conceding only 6.68 runs per over. He played a crucial role in India’s run to the final, where they finished runners-up to Sri Lanka.

Mishra returned to Test cricket in 2015 after a four-year absence for the tour of Sri Lanka. He formed an effective partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, taking 15 wickets in three Tests at an average of 15. Later that year, he played two Tests against South Africa on turning pitches, picking up seven wickets at 17.28.

Amit Mishra's Career Stats

Tests: 22 matches, 76 wickets

ODIs: 36 matches, 64 wickets

T20Is: 10 matches, 16 wickets

IPL: 162 matches, 174 wickets