'Ashwin's mid-series retirement selfish. He won't make it public but it was a spiteful reaction…': Daryll Cullinan to HT

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is nearing its end. Australia and India are gearing up for the Sydney Test, and ahead of the crucial match, the visitors have everything to do. The batting lineup is under fire, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both feeling the heat. The senior pros in the lineup underperformed in Tests in 2024, and their failures have been the main reason behind India's 1-2 deficit in the marquee series against Pat Cummins and co. India's Captain Rohit Sharma with Ravichandran Ashwin(ANI)

The previous Melbourne Test also saw Rishabh Pant facing scrutiny for how he got out in both the innings, paving the way for Australia to gain the upper hand. When it comes to Virat Kohli, he has been getting out the same way, fishing outside the off-stump. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is looking a pale shadow of his old self, who is unable to buy a run.

Amid these batting failures, Hindustan Times spoke to former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs, scoring more than 8,000 runs across both formats. The 57-year-old also expressed joy at seeing Proteas make their way to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Excerpts:

Rohit Sharma has been struggling for runs in tests lately. What do you make of his form, and should he look to step away from Tests?

Rohit has never been comfortable against pace and bounce. I saw it in South Africa, where he plays from the crease. The short ball is on his mind. The result is he doesn't get forward neither back properly. He gets away with it in India, where there is less bounce, and the pitches are slower. He arrived in Australia under-prepared and never took on the responsibility up front. This mentally was an admission of his concerns. I think he is comfortable playing his cricket in India and moving permanently to white ball cricket. The right thing and wise thing to do now. Rohit should call time. If he doesn't, selectors must make the decision for him.

Virat Kohli has been struggling against deliveries bowled outside the off-stump and getting out the same way repeatedly. Do you think a glaring flaw has crept into his game?

In my opinion, Kohli's lack of form is technical and starts with an erroneous coaching belief about the set-up at the crease. The open stance with the front foot retracted back towards the square leg is at fault, and I see it coached around the world today. In red-ball cricket, and note I say red-ball cricket, it's causing major issues for batsmen in defence and attack on and outside off stump. Added to this, Kohli is pressing his front foot straight down the pitch before the ball leaves the bowler's hand.

In a millisecond, turn your front shoulder and get your foot moving across towards the ball outside off stump. It's impossible! All you can do then is throw your hands at the ball, which Kohli is doing. The reality is that shot against Starc, which got him out, was on. The world is saying it's a mental fault. Partly true. You see, we must recognize Kohli's natural instinct is to attack, and he must continue to look to attack. That's when he is at his best. He knows no other way, and he's not going to change now. Asking him to be more disciplined outside off stump will only increase his anxiety levels.

The answer for Kohli, is adopting a more side on stance, keeping his head still, and limiting his backlift. The 2018 images illustrate this. He can still make his trigger movements but keep them small. I suggest this method for all red-ball cricket.

The reality is that cricket is a sideways game and always will be. It's the old way and still the best way.

There is much debate regarding how Rishabh Pant got out in both the innings of the Melbourne Test. What did you make of it?

Pant needs to assess the situation. It's the easy excuse well "that's the way" I play. I don't accept that explanation. He must play according to what's best for the team.

Should Jasprit Bumrah be India's next Test captain?

I've never been in favour of fast bowlers being captain. He may be the exception whilst India search for a long-term captain.

Can India turn it around and win the Sydney Test? Or will Australia come out on top?

I want to stress that if in India win in Sydney, it's been a successful tour for them. I can't see why they can't win in Sydney! In fact, I think they will.

What did you make of the Ravichandran Ashwin retirement? Were you surprised by him taking the call midway through a crucial series?

Ashwin should not be retiring or allowed to retire mid-series. It was a selfish move, clearly for reasons he won't make public. It was a spiteful reaction to not being selected. It can be disruptive to a team mid-series. It was a matter of weeks. He could have retired after Sydney.

Lastly, South Africa recently qualified for the World Test Championship. What do you make of this achievement? Do you think the WTC format should be more consistent for all teams?

It's been a big boost for South Africa. The question needs to be asked: Who actually takes this test championship seriously? Like, in terms of player availability, the weather and venue come into it. You can also hit a lucky cycle! I don't think you can proclaim yourself as world champions when it comes to test cricket! It's been a hollow solution to try to make test cricket more relevant.