Asia Cup 2025 India squad list live streaming: When and where to watch Suryakumar Yadav, Ajit Agarkar press conference

The stage is set for the official unveiling of India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup, with a press conference scheduled today at 1:30 PM IST today (August 19) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee, will jointly address the media to announce the team that will represent India in the continental tournament, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav yet to attain full fitness ahead of Asia Cup (PTI)

Key Talking Point: Shubman Gill Conundrum

The biggest question ahead of the announcement revolves around the inclusion of Shubman Gill — one of India’s brightest batting talents but someone who hasn’t organically fit into the current high-performing T20I setup. His potential inclusion is likely to come at the expense of an in-form player like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, or even Rinku Singh — all of whom have played key roles during the last T20I season under Suryakumar’s captaincy.

When is India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

India's Asia Cup 202 squad announcement press conference, to be addressed by captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will be held on August 19.

Where is India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will take place at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai.

At what time will India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference start?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will start at 1:30 PM IST. The timings may change if the meeting stretches.

Where to watch India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference live on TV?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will be televised live on the Star Sports 1 network in India.

Where to watch India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference live online?

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference will be available online on Jio Hotstar.

India's Asia Cup Squad Composition: What Could It Look Like?

Here is a probable outline of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, based on current form, selection trends, and strategic needs:

Top Order (3-4 spots):

Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill / Yashasvi Jaiswal (only one likely to make the XI)

Sanju Samson (also acts as keeper option)

Tilak Varma

Middle Order and Finishers:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Rinku Singh / Shivam Dube

Jitesh Sharma / Dhruv Jurel (for the second keeper slot)

All-rounders:

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar (Backup)

Pacers:

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Hardik Pandya (as third seamer in XI)

Harshit Rana / Avesh Khan/ Prasidh Krishna (reserve pacer slot)

Note: Mohammed Siraj are likely to be rested with focus on Tests.

Spinners:

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi may miss out despite good domestic form.

Captaincy and Leadership Group

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Likely Vice-Captain: Gill or Axar Patel

Gill was previously vice-captain but Axar stepped in during his absence. The selectors will need to manage the optics of this decision carefully.

Injuries and Absentees

Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy are recovering from injuries and ruled out of contention.

KL Rahul has not been considered for T20Is post-World Cup and is unlikely to return for this format.

Selection Philosophy: Stability vs Star Power

The Indian selectors are walking a tightrope — balancing continuity and form with the need to accommodate long-term investments like Gill. Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure, there’s a growing emphasis on form over brand value, which means even established players are not guaranteed spots.