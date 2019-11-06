Australia vs Pakistan: ‘It is not crash hot’ - Steve Smith explains reason for sub-par T20I batting record

cricket

Australia batsmen Steve Smith reiterated desire to improve his batting record in T20Is. Smith is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the history of Test cricket but things aren’t the same for him in the shortest format. While he averages 64.56 in Tests, it drops down to 41.41 in ODIs and goes further down to 27.47 in T20Is. The star batsmen has now stated he wants his T20Is record to improve considering he has played a lot of matches.

“If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it’s not crash hot,” Smith was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council (ICC). “I guess you have to bear in mind ... I was batting No.8 or 9 ((early in my career), coming in and slogging, facing half a dozen balls tops. It’s never easy, so it’s going to affect your record at some point.”

“I don’t doubt my ability. I know the tempos of the game. I’ve played a lot of (T20) cricket now. I may not be as strong as some of the other guys, but I use placement and timing,” he added.

Smith’s T20I stats, however, didn’t have any bearing during the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan. Smith stroked an unbeaten 80 as Australia edged Pakistan by seven wickets in Canberra to go 1-0 up in three-match Twenty20 series.

Top-ranked Pakistan set a competitive 150 for six off their 20 overs, with skipper Babar Azam hitting his second consecutive half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed clubbing a quickfire 62.

But their bowling attack was no match for Smith, who brought up his fourth 50 in the short format off 36 balls, with six fours and one big six, as Australia reached 151 for three with nine balls to spare.

It put them 1-0 up after the opening match in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain. The final game is in Perth on Friday.