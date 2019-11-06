India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list for India

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:39 IST

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma will look to move up the ladder in an elite Indian T20 list when he takes to the field against Bangladesh in the second T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh stunned Team India in the first T20I in Delhi and now will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. As for the hosts, they will look to force the series into decider by winning this contest in Rajkot.

Also Read: Mahmudullah on cusp of scripting huge T20I record for Bangladesh in Rajkot

Rohit, who could muster only nine runs in the first match, has a chance to surpass Suresh Raina in the list of most T20 runs scored by an Indian. Regular skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8556 runs while Suresh Raina currently takes the second spot with 8392 runs.

If Rohit scores minimum 72 runs in Rajkot, he will go past Raina and take the second spot behind Kohli. It must be noted that Rohit has played most number of T20 matches among the three players.

Also Read: Two Bangladesh players vomited during Delhi T20I against India: Report

Most T20 runs for India

8556 in 257 innings: Virat Kohli

8392 in 303 innings: Suresh Raina

8321 in 306 innings: Rohit Sharma

7073 in 247 innings: Shikhar Dhawan

6621 in 283 innings: MS Dhoni

Ahead of the crucial second T20I, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the Indian team is confident that it can bounce back after a defeat in their first T20I against Bangladesh. Chahal said that there was no pressure from the management after the defeat, in which India made quite a few errors on the field.

Also Read: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket

“There is no pressure. You know there are three matches and it’s a bilateral series, not a knockout format,” said Chahal in a press conference in Rajkot.

“That day they played well compared to us. We know we are a better team but in the last few matches Bangladesh have always given us a proper fight. Mushfiqur (Rahim) especially played very well. We are one down with two matches and we believe in ourselves so there is no pressure, we feel we will bounce back,” he said.

((With agency inputs))