India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah on cusp of scripting huge T20I record for Bangladesh in Rajkot

Nov 06, 2019

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is on verge of scripting a record for Bangladesh when his team locks horns against India in second T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh stunned Rohit Sharma and his troops in the first T20I in Delhi and now will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. As for the hosts, they will look to force the series into decider by winning this contest.

Mahmudullah is within touching distance of etching his name in history books as he is just two sixes away from completing a half-century of maximums in T20Is. He will become the first cricketer from his nation to achieve this feat. The Bangladesh skipper is known to clear the park at will and he showed his hitting prowess during his short stint in the middle in the first T20 where he clubbed a six and four to play a role in his team’s victory

Most T20I sixes for Bangladesh

48: Mahmudullah

41: Tamim Iqbal

33: Shakib Al Hasan

31: Mushfiqur Rahim

Ahead of the crucial second T20I, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the Indian team is confident that it can bounce back after a defeat in their first T20I against Bangladesh. Chahal said that there was no pressure from the management after the defeat, in which India made quite a few errors on the field.

“There is no pressure. You know there are three matches and it’s a bilateral series, not a knockout format,” said Chahal in a press conference in Rajkot.

“That day they played well compared to us. We know we are a better team but in the last few matches Bangladesh have always given us a proper fight. Mushfiqur (Rahim) especially played very well. We are one down with two matches and we believe in ourselves so there is no pressure, we feel we will bounce back,” he said.