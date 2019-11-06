e-paper
Two Bangladesh players vomited during Delhi T20I against India: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking note of all the events that happened in Delhi and confirmed before the match that it will take into account scheduling future games in north India during the period.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bangladesh cricket players during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Bangladesh cricket players during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.(PTI)
         

The first T20 international between India and Bangladesh was marred by controversy surrounding the alarming levels of toxic air in Delhi. There was even talk of cancelling the match as visibility had considerably dipped in the national capital. However, play went on as usual as the dust cleared from the Arun Jaitley Stadium due to some divine intervention. The Air Quality Index in Delhi had reached alarming levels and the conditions weren’t ideal for a game of international cricket.

Now a piece of concerning news has been reported by ESPN Cricinfo. It has been said that Soumya Sarkar and one more player had vomited during the first game of the three-match series. The conditions wasn’t conducive for a match and this report will further put an eyelid on BCCI’s scheduling of the event in Delhi after Diwali.

READ | Cricket is recession proof, revels even in controversy

“We have spoken to Delhi authorities over the last two days, they are expecting the match to go through, we couldn’t cancel it at last minute,’ BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said while speaking to the media in Kolkata.

“Post-Diwali is a difficult time in the north because winter sets in and there is lot of smoke & dust. In future, when we schedule, especially in the northern part of India in the winter we will have to be a little more practical. I have spoken to the groundsmen, he says once the sun comes out, it will be fine.”

READ | Day-night Tests the way forward despite dew factor, feel experts

Mushfiqur Rahim was the hero of the match for Bangladesh as he scored an unbeaten half-century to guide his country to their first-ever win over India in a T20I.

Mushfiqur commented on the pollution levels in Delhi and said that he wanted to put more focus on the opposition bowlers rather than pollution.

“Personally, this air pollution is nothing for me,” Mushfiqur said after the match.

“I was much more interested in which bowler I was facing. Playing against India in front of a big crowd isn’t something the Bangladesh team gets every day. I think we have come to play our biggest bilateral series, so these things don’t matter.”

