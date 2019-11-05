e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket

Rohit Sharma is all set to become the second cricketer in history to play 100 T20I matches - a feat achieved only by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das.
Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das.(PTI)
         

Rohit Sharma has a lot of major accolades to his name and the stand-in Indian cricket team skipper is on the verge of adding another one when he takes the field in the second T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. Rohit is all set to become the second cricketer in history to play 100 T20I matches - a feat achieved only by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

During the first T20I in New Delhi, he surpassed MS Dhoni to become the became the most capped Indian cricketer in T20I as he made his 99th appearance for the national team. Rohit also surpassed Virat Kohli to reclaim his top spot in the highest run-getter list in T20Is across the world. The 30-year-old came out to open the innings for his side in the first T20I and scored nine runs.

READ: IPL 2020 auction to take place on December 19 in Kolkata - Report

In doing so, Sharma extended his total T20I runs to 2,452, and now he is 2 runs ahead of Kohli, who has 2,450 runs in the format, so far. Martin Guptill (2,326), Shoaib Malik (2,263) and Brendon McCullum (2,140) are at third, fourth and fifth place in the list.

Bangladesh ended their 20-overs jinx against India after Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten half-century helped secure their seven-wicket victory in New Delhi on Sunday.

READ: ‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan

Their bowlers laid the platform for a memorable victory against their mighty neighbours by restricting India to 148-6 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Mushfiqur, dropped in the deep on 38, made 60 not out and featured in a crucial partnership with Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh finally humbled India in this format at the ninth attempt.

(With agency inputs)

Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
