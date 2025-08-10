BCCI breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI future before 2027 World Cup: 'If they have something in mind…'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday reacted to speculations about Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's impending ODI future after a media report indicated that their international careers could all but end in October this year. And if it comes to push, India will be without two of their stalwarts in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Can Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli last till 2027 World Cup?(PTI)

With the England Test series over and no international action until the start of the Asia Cup in September in the UAE, speculations around the future of Kohli and Rohit in international cricket gripped Indian fans. And it was triggered by a Dainik Jagran report, which indicated that Kohli and Rohit could draw curtains on their ODI career in the tour of Australia in October this year. If they wish to prolong their career until 2027, the report revealed, they would need to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic List A tournament, to stay match-ready and in contention for selection. The BCCI's domestic participation condition, the report suggested, might prompt the duo to retire.

However, a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity that the Indian board is least bothered about Kohli and Rohit's future now, as they are completely focused on the upcoming Asia Cup and the preparations for the T20 World Cup next year.

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," the source said.

The report further stated that the BCCI would never make a decision of this nature hastily, especially given the significant public interest surrounding the two players. The PTI report also dispelled media rumours about the BCCI offering them a farewell game in Sydney on October 25. A BCCI source familiar with the matter confirmed that no such discussions have taken place so far.

Kohli and Rohit last played for the Indian team in the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the UAE, where India won the title. However, neither has played competitive cricket since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.