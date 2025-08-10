Sourav Ganguly fuels Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma exit buzz ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: 'Difficult to say. Whoever...'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday addressed the growing chatter over the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after a media report claimed India’s upcoming ODI series in Australia this October could be their final international appearance in the format. Sourav Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma exit buzz ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

According to Dainik Jagran, the three-match series — which will mark the start of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa — could see Kohli and Rohit call time on their ODI careers. If they aim to continue until 2027, the report added, they would need to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic List A tournament, to stay match-ready and in contention for selection. The BCCI’s domestic participation condition, the report suggested, might prompt the duo to retire.

Both players retired from T20Is in June 2024 after India’s World Cup win in Barbados and shocked fans in May by stepping away from Test cricket within a week of each other, just before the England tour squad announcement.

Reacting to the speculation, Ganguly said he was unaware of such a development.

"I’m not aware of this, can’t comment on this,” he remarked when asked about the speculation.

However, the India legend agreed with the idea that performance should dictate career longevity.

"It’s difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli’s one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma’s. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket,” he said during AWL Agri Business Ltd Event.

The ODI tour of Australia will begin on October 19, with matches scheduled in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, and it will be followed by a three-match home series against South Africa. In 2026, India will play ODI matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, the West Indies, and another contest against New Zealand.

Ganguly also had his say on the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, which will begin from September 9 in the UAE. The former India opener backed India to retain the title.

“They are in the middle of a break. After the IPL, they played five Tests and now they will play the Asia Cup from September 9.

"India are very strong, and if they are strong in red-ball cricket, they are even stronger in white-ball cricket. So, in my opinion, India are favourites, and beating them on those good Dubai wickets will be very tough.”