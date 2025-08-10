Forget 2027 World Cup, BCCI demand can push Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire immediately after Australia ODIs: Report

The dust has barely settled on India’s brilliant Test series against England, yet speculation over the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has already begun to ripple through the Indian cricketing setup. With no immediate fixtures for the national side over the next month, the spotlight has shifted from the field to the boardrooms, and according to a report from Dainik Jagran, the whispers surrounding the star duo's future are growing louder. India's Virat Kohli (R) along with captain Rohit Sharma during India's ODI series against England in 2025(AFP)

For over a decade, Kohli and Rohit have been the pillars of India’s white-ball dominance. Now, with both icons having stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, attention has turned to their ODI journeys. While many assumed the 2027 World Cup in South Africa would serve as the grand stage for their final act, the report suggests the script could take an unexpected turn.

According to the report, the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia this October might not just be another overseas challenge; it could mark the end of the road for both stalwarts in the 50-over format, too. If that comes to pass, the series would carry the emotional weight of a farewell tour rather than simply a competitive contest, as it will mean an international retirement for the duo.

The report explains that should Kohli and Rohit decide to extend their ODI careers until 2027, they will be expected to commit to the domestic schedule, which means participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. The reasoning is straightforward: selectors want prospective World Cup players to remain in touch with the one-day rhythm, just as red-ball hopefuls were required to play the Ranji Trophy before India’s tour of England earlier in 2025.

The report indicates that the very condition of playing in the domestic tournament could trigger the duo's retirements after the ODIs against Australia.

Selectors looking at the future?

Behind the scenes, the selectors’ focus is reportedly on the youngsters. The depth in India’s white-ball talent pool has never been richer, with a younger core already knocking on the door. Building a squad for the 2027 World Cup means identifying combinations early, and that process inevitably forces conversations about transition.

Both Kohli and Rohit have already shown they can retire from formats on their own terms, having announced their simultaneous retirements from T20Is in June last year after India's T20 World Cup win and from Tests in May earlier this year.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney. In November/December, home ODIs against South Africa await before a busy 2026 white-ball schedule.