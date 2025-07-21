BCCI, PCB at loggerheads; Asia Cup's chances hanging by a thread: 'The event has turned into a geopolitical matter'

The uncertainty over this year's Asia Cup has ignited a major tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The BCCI currently holds the hosting rights for the six-team Asia Cup, set to be played in the T20 format. However, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, serious doubts have emerged over whether the tournament will still be held in India or whether the Men in Blue will even take part in it. With the diplomatic stand-off showing no signs of easing, there's a strong possibility that the competition could be shifted to the UAE. The Asian Cricket Council is yet to announce the schedule or the venue of the tournament. The rumour mill has pencilled September as the unofficial window for the tournament. BCCI-PCB standoff puts Asia Cup in jeopardy(AFP and AP Images)

The situation has become complicated for Asia’s cricket governing body, with a report on Cricbuzz suggesting that the BCCI is contemplating skipping the ACC's AGM, which is currently chaired by the PCB.

The BCCI wants the AGM venue shifted from Dhaka; otherwise, it is considering missing it. The boards of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan also share the same stance on the matter.

The ongoing power struggle between the two boards has intensified, with the AGM hanging in the balance due to the requirement that at least three permanent (Test-playing) members be present for it to proceed.

However, the PCB and current ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi are in no mood to change the venue of the AGM. He even travelled to Afghanistan to convince them to attend the AGM in Dhaka, but the report suggests that it didn't help them much.

'ACC AGM has now turned into a geopolitical matter'

Due to ongoing diplomatic strain between the two countries, the BCCI is reluctant to travel to Dhaka for the upcoming AGM. If the AGM took place in Dhaka, India might boycott the tournament, too.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source also confirmed to Cribuzz that the AGM has now turned into a geopolitical dimension.

"It now seems the event has turned into a geopolitical matter. Aminul (Islam, the interim head of the BCB) could have handled the situation more carefully when approached by the PCB president to host the meeting. I think he could have taken more time because, in situations like this, taking time is part of the game. Probably due to inexperience, he agreed to host it without fully understanding the geopolitical implications," the insider told Cricbuzz.