Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup aspirations take a hit; Harbhajan reminds 'Look at Dhoni in the last 3 years'

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has boldly claimed that it will be difficult for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the 2027 ODI World Cup after retiring from the other two formats. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket retired from T20Is after helping India lift the World Cup trophy last year, while they bid adieu to the red-ball format this year, which was a shock to many. However, the duo has made themselves available for the 50-over format as they have also expressed their desire to win the 2027 WC trophy on a few occasions. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India win the ODI Champions Trophy earlier this year.(AP)

Kohli and Rohit had memorable 2023 World Cup campaigns with the bat, but the loss in the final shattered their dreams of winning the coveted trophy, and they are raring to give it another shot.

Harbhajan has raised concerns about the duo’s chances of featuring in the 2027 World Cup. He believes that stepping away from two formats could limit their match practice and impact their performance as the game progresses.

"It's too far, actually. It's been a very long time, and they are not playing any other formats. It becomes very difficult for anyone, no matter how much commitment you have or how big a great you are. If you do not play the game continuously, somewhere the game moves ahead and you are left behind," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“See difference between this Dhoni and the Dhoni from 6 years ago”

The former spinner went on to cite MS Dhoni’s case, noting how he stepped away from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup but kept playing in the IPL. He didn’t hold back in highlighting the noticeable dip in Dhoni’s batting form over the past few seasons.

"It will be hard. We have seen MS Dhoni playing in the IPL. Look at his performance in the last three years. You see the difference between this Dhoni and the Dhoni from six years ago when he was playing for India consistently,” Harbhajan added.

Kohli and Rohit will next play for India’s ODI team in a three-match series in Australia starting October 19, 2025. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the experienced pair is expected to return to the fold, bringing much-needed depth and reliability to the top order ahead of a busy white-ball calendar.