Sarfaraz Khan looks unrecognisable after losing '17 kilos': 'Weight loss sponsored by selectors' ignorance', say fans

Sarfaraz Khan has put in serious work off the field, shedding 17 kilos in a determined effort to reclaim his spot in the Indian team after being left out of the England tour. The 27-year-old missed out on the crucial five-match tour despite an impressive start to his Test career. Sarfaraz Khan has lost 17kg in the last couple of months.(AFP)

Sarfaraz was part of the Indian squad during the tour of Australia but didn’t get a game, with coach Gautam Gambhir opting for Washington Sundar on seamer-friendly pitches. Despite an outstanding domestic record and a promising start in international cricket, he was overlooked for the England series, with the selectors choosing Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair ahead of him.

The 27-year-old has long battled criticism over his fitness, particularly his weight—a factor that many believe delayed his Test debut despite consistent performances in domestic cricket. His form with the bat was never in question, but concerns about his weight often overshadowed his credentials, forcing him to wait longer than expected for a chance at the highest level.

The Mumbai batter posted a photo on Instagram story of himself looking extremely fit and wrote that he had lost 17kg. His transformation also garnered the attention of his fans on social media, who were highly impressed with his dedication.

After missing out on the England Tests, Sarfaraz did travel to the UK but with the India A team, where he scored an impressive 92 in the first unofficial Test but was dropped from the next match to make space for KL Rahul in the XI.

Sarfaraz Khan leaves Biryani for Avocado

The 27-year-old has been on a weight loss journey for the past few months, and his father, Naushad Khan, also discussed the same during an interview with Hindustan Times in May this year.

"We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrot, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee. We eat avocados also. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items," Naushad told Hindustan Times.