BCCI breaks silence on injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh ahead of India’s must-win 4th Test against England

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and he will take no further part in the remaining two Tests against England. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. However, a plethora of injuries have hampered the visitors' preparation for the upcoming Manchester Test, set to begin on Wednesday, July 23. India's injury crisis worsens ahead of the upcoming Manchester Test against England. (BCCI X/PTI)

According to the official release issued by the BCCI, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out because of a left knee injury and will now fly back home.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to make his Test debut, has been ruled out of the upcoming fourth match against England in Manchester after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets during a training session in Beckenham.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the board said in an official release.

Ahead of the upcoming fourth Test in Manchester, the Men’s Selection Committee has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. The pacer has already joined the team in the UK.

India trailing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Shubman Gill-led India faced a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the Lord's Test, going 1-2 down in the five-match series. Ravindra Jadeja tried his level best to help India stage a fightback after being 112/8 in the chase of 193. However, in the end, it was not to be as Mohammed Siraj lost his wicket to Shoaib Bashir.

Throughout the series, India has liked to play three all-rounders. In the Edgbaston and Lord's Test, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy played in the same playing XI. However, with Reddy injured, India's balance is in limbo, and it needs to be seen what the management decides to do next.

Kuldeep Yadav is also yet to get a game, and it remains to be seen whether the management shows enough faith in his abilities to give him some game time. Karun Nair has also failed to set the stage on fire, not capitalising on his opportunities.

Sai Sudharsan can be tried out at No.3, considering he was dropped after just one game. Dhruv Jurel can also come into the side as a wicketkeeper if Rishabh Pant is not fit enough to don the gloves in the Manchester Test.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.