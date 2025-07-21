Shubman Gill bashed for copying Virat Kohli, told firmly to mind his language: ‘Ever since he became a captain in IPL…'

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary shared his critical opinion on Shubman Gill's aggression as captain, asserting that it had affected his batting at Lord's, where he failed to score big in both innings. Shubman, who recently took over the charge of the Test team, lost his cool during the Lord's Test and had a heated altercation with Zak Crawley and also showed his aggressive side while leading the team on the field. The end result of the match didn't go in India's favour, as suddenly the questions have been raised about his aggressive intensity on the field as skipper. Shubman Gill criticised for his aggressive captaincy at Lord's.(PTI)

Tiwary joined the bandwagon of cricketers who claimed that Gill tried to emulate Virat Kohli's template of captaincy by showing aggression on the field. However, the veteran Bengal batter claimed that it backfired for him as a batter.

"I don't like the way captain Gill is going about things. I think he is trying to copy what Virat did last time. And as a result, it is not helping his batting," Tiwary told SportsBoom.

Gill, who impressed with a century at Headingley and followed it up with a double ton and another commanding hundred at Edgbaston, couldn’t replicate that form at Lord’s. He managed just 16 and 6 in the two innings, as India fell short in their chase of a modest 193-run target.

Tiwary pointed to Shubman Gill’s on-field behaviour during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad—particularly the incident where he confronted the fourth umpire after being run out—as a shift in his usual demeanour. He noted that since taking over as IPL captain, Gill seems to have adopted a more aggressive approach, often seen engaging in animated exchanges with officials.

"Ever since he became a captain in the IPL, I have noticed that he is getting into an aggressive mindset, and having animated chats with umpires," he added.

“It was unlike Gill. He doesn't need to show that kind of aggression, and doesn't have to prove anything,” he added.

“Shubman Gill can stick to his style of being aggressive”

Tiwary further advised Gill to stick to his style and not engage with the opposition or officials verbally.

“He can stick to his style of being aggressive. It doesn't mean that you have to always give it back verbally. Aggression can also be shown by winning Test matches. India could have easily led the series 2-1. Such aggression is not good for the game, especially from the captain of the Indian cricket team,” he added.

Tiwary was not at impressed with the language the Indian skipper used after getting irritated with Zak Crawley's time-wasting antics on Day 3. Pushed to the edge, Gill lost his cool and was caught on the stump mic yelling, “Get some b***s, grow some f**king b***s,” marking a heated end to the day.

"I am not happy with the language and words that are coming in the audio when they are near the stumps. You are representing the Indian cricket team. I think this has become a trend, as previous captains have probably used such words to express their anger, but this needs to be controlled. If you use slang, the next generation will pick it up," the veteran Bengal cricketer added.