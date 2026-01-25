BCCI secretary flags ‘not enough players remaining’ for axing A-plus category: 'Criteria we've set not being fulfilled'

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed and clarified the board’s decision to remove the A-plus contract category in the upcoming retainership cycle, ending weeks of speculation. The announcement signals a significant change to the BCCI’s four-tier annual retainer system. Previously, the A-plus category was reserved for players who represented India across all three formats, with stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featuring in this top bracket. With both players having retired from Tests and T20Is, the category now effectively applies only to ODIs. This shift reflects the evolving structure of player contracts and the board’s effort to streamline the retainership system while adapting to the changing composition of the national team. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia justifies scrapping A-plus category. (PTI)

Saikia confirmed that the board will soon implement changes to the player retainership system, explaining that the A-plus category is being removed as no current player meets the criteria for participation across all three formats.

“The plan will go ahead very soon. We are removing one category because the players who were eligible for the A-plus category are now playing just one of the three formats. The criteria we have set to qualify a player for A-plus are not being fulfilled,” Saikia told Sportstar.

“There is no heartburn” Saikia explained the removal of the A-plus contract category, saying many former top-tier players no longer play all three formats. With few players meeting the criteria, one-format players are now ineligible, prompting the board’s decision, which he emphasised was purely administrative and involved no resentment.

“Some of the players who were in that A-plus bracket have decided not to play all three formats. Therefore, there are not enough players remaining to qualify and fulfil the eligibility criteria. A one-format player will not be eligible for A-plus, so that’s why we had to take a call. There is no heartburn,” he added.

Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to face a pay cut following the removal of the A-plus category, while Jasprit Bumrah, currently the only experienced player representing all three formats, is expected to retain his place in the top-tier bracket under the revamped BCCI retainership structure.