BCCI to fly Shreyas Iyer’s sister to Sydney to help India batter as Suryakumar Yadav's update confirmed: Report

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the final ODI against Australia last week, is now in stable condition. On Tuesday, he was moved out of the ICU at a Sydney hospital, where the BCCI’s medical team will continue monitoring his recovery in the coming days. According to a media report, the Indian board is arranging for Iyer's sister, Shresta, to fly to Sydney and join the India ODI vice-captain. Shreyas Iyer injured his spleen during 3rd Australia ODI

The Times of India reported on Wednesday that the BCCI plans to fly Shresta to Sydney "to join and help Iyer out there soon."

Speaking to the national daily, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Dr Rizwan Khan, the Indian team doctor who remained in Sydney to assist Iyer, is fully focused on his treatment. He added that Iyer has been admitted to one of the best hospitals in Sydney.

“The BCCI has done its best to help Shreyas out. The BCCI’s doctor (Rizwan) is totally focused on Iyer’s treatment and recovery there. Shreyas has been put up in the best hospital in Sydney (St Vincent’s Hospital),” Saikia said.

Suryakumar Yadav's update confirmed

The report also confirmed the update shared by India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday during a press conference in Canberra ahead of the five-match series against Australia, stating that Iyer is in “fine shape, eating solid food, walking in the Sydney hospital without support, and taking phone calls.”

Suryakumar told reporters at the Manuka Oval, venue for Wednesday’s series opener, that he had initially reached out to Iyer on the day of the incident but received no response. Later, he got an update from the team physio and added that Iyer’s condition has improved, with the batter now talking to teammates and replying to their messages.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable.

“There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good,” he said.

Even Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur had reached out to Iyer and told the media during his interaction on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy tournament that he "spoke to Shreyas." The bowling all-rounder added: "He was stable."