Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

BCCI to fly Shreyas Iyer’s sister to Sydney to help India batter as Suryakumar Yadav's update confirmed: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 09:12 am IST

BCCI is arranging for Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, to fly to Sydney and join the India ODI vice-captain.

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the final ODI against Australia last week, is now in stable condition. On Tuesday, he was moved out of the ICU at a Sydney hospital, where the BCCI’s medical team will continue monitoring his recovery in the coming days. According to a media report, the Indian board is arranging for Iyer's sister, Shresta, to fly to Sydney and join the India ODI vice-captain.

Shreyas Iyer injured his spleen during 3rd Australia ODI
Shreyas Iyer injured his spleen during 3rd Australia ODI

The Times of India reported on Wednesday that the BCCI plans to fly Shresta to Sydney "to join and help Iyer out there soon."

Speaking to the national daily, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Dr Rizwan Khan, the Indian team doctor who remained in Sydney to assist Iyer, is fully focused on his treatment. He added that Iyer has been admitted to one of the best hospitals in Sydney.

ALSO READ: 'Shreyas Iyer didn’t undergo a surgery but...': BCCI expecting a 'surprise' amid star's 'faster than expected' recovery

“The BCCI has done its best to help Shreyas out. The BCCI’s doctor (Rizwan) is totally focused on Iyer’s treatment and recovery there. Shreyas has been put up in the best hospital in Sydney (St Vincent’s Hospital),” Saikia said.

Suryakumar Yadav's update confirmed

The report also confirmed the update shared by India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday during a press conference in Canberra ahead of the five-match series against Australia, stating that Iyer is in “fine shape, eating solid food, walking in the Sydney hospital without support, and taking phone calls.”

Suryakumar told reporters at the Manuka Oval, venue for Wednesday’s series opener, that he had initially reached out to Iyer on the day of the incident but received no response. Later, he got an update from the team physio and added that Iyer’s condition has improved, with the batter now talking to teammates and replying to their messages.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable.

“There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good,” he said.

Even Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur had reached out to Iyer and told the media during his interaction on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy tournament that he "spoke to Shreyas." The bowling all-rounder added: "He was stable."

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / BCCI to fly Shreyas Iyer’s sister to Sydney to help India batter as Suryakumar Yadav's update confirmed: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On