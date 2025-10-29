Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025
'Shreyas Iyer didn’t undergo a surgery but...': BCCI expecting a 'surprise' amid star's 'faster than expected' recovery

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 08:11 am IST

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that Shreyas Iyer did not undergo surgery but a different medical procedure to stop internal bleeding.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a positive update on Shreyas Iyer’s health after the India ODI vice-captain injured his spleen during the final match against Australia in Sydney last week. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Iyer’s recovery has been faster than doctors anticipated, confirming that his condition is stable and he has been moved out of the ICU. Contrary to a media report on Tuesday, he also clarified that Iyer did not undergo surgery but a different medical procedure to stop internal bleeding.

Shreyas Iyer taking a catch during the third ODI match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney(AFP)
The incident happened on Saturday at the SCG when Iyer attempted a difficult running catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey, and in the process, injured his left rib cage, necessitating immediate hospitalisation.

Speaking to The Times of India, Saikia said that Iyer had made remarkable progress and was recovering ahead of schedule, adding that the 30-year-old could return sooner than the usual six- to eight-week timeline.

“Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than what the doctor expected. I’m in regular touch with Dr Rizwan (Khan, Indian team doctor who stayed back with Iyer to assist with his treatment at the Sydney hospital). Normally, he should take six to eight weeks (to recover completely), but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier,” Saikia said.

“The doctors are very satisfied with his progress. He has started his normal functioning (routine chores). His injury was very severe, but he has recovered and is out of danger, which is why he was shifted from the ICU to his room in the hospital yesterday,” the Board secretary added.

On Tuesday, Cricbuzz reported that Iyer required surgery for his spleen injury, but Saikia clarified that the batter did not undergo surgery and instead had “a different procedure.”

“Shreyas didn’t have surgery but went through a different procedure, which is why he recovered so quickly,” Saikia revealed.

A source told the national daily that the procedure was done to stop internal bleeding. “The usual hospital stay for this injury is seven to ten days, so Iyer is likely to remain in hospital for that period,” the source added.

News / Cricket News / 'Shreyas Iyer didn’t undergo a surgery but...': BCCI expecting a 'surprise' amid star's 'faster than expected' recovery
