‘Mohammed Shami doesn’t need anyone's certificate': Bengal head coach takes an indirect swipe at Ajit Agarkar

Bengal head coach and former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has thrown his full support behind senior pacer Mohammed Shami, saying the experienced fast bowler does not need “a certificate from anyone” to prove his worth. His remark came after Shami delivered a match-winning spell to guide Bengal to a 141-run victory over Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter at the Eden Gardens. Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket(PTI)

“Mohammed Shami doesn’t need a certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media, and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God),” Shukla said after the game, in what was seen as an indirect jibe at BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

The comment comes amid ongoing speculation about Shami’s omission from the Indian squad for the ongoing white-ball series in Australia, despite his strong domestic and international record.

The veteran pacer responded in the best way possible on the field, producing a vintage performance that reminded fans and selectors alike of his enduring quality. Shami took 5 for 38 in Gujarat’s second innings to seal Bengal’s second consecutive win of the season.

According to Wisden, Gujarat were set a target of 327 but folded for 185, with only Urvil Patel (109*) showing resistance. Earlier, Shami had also taken 3 for 44 in the first innings, while all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 6 for 34 to give Bengal a 112-run lead.

The spell marked Shami’s first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in four years — his last coming in India’s 2021 Test against South Africa. The performance continues a strong run for the pacer, who has collected 15 wickets at an average of 10.46 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, placing him joint-third among leading wicket-takers.

Having recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly a year, Shami has made a determined push for a return to international cricket. His omission from the Australia tour had sparked public discussion, including a brief back-and-forth between him and Agarkar earlier this month.

The veteran pacer, however, said he still had a lot of cricket left in him and would rather focus on his performance than think about selection.