Mohammed Shami doesn't want more arguments with Ajit Agarkar: ‘I’m always involved in controversy…'

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami declared himself “fit” and “ready” for a national team comeback, saying he would rather focus on his performances than be drawn into controversies. The Bengal fast bowler made the statement after producing a match-winning spell in the Ranji Trophy clash against Gujarat at Eden Gardens, where his eight-wicket haul helped Bengal secure a 141-run victory. Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates(PTI)

“A lot of hard work is there, and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again),” Shami told reporters on Tuesday after claiming a five-wicket haul in Gujarat’s second innings.

The 34-year-old, who was left out of India’s squad for the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia, said his focus remains on fitness and consistency. “My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. On the ground, I will continue to perform and the rest is on the selectors’ hands,” he said.

Shami’s absence from the national setup and the subsequent public exchange between him and chief selector Ajit Agarkar had drawn media attention earlier this month. But the seasoned pacer brushed off the talk, saying he would rather stay away from such distractions. “I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It’s a misunderstanding…,” he remarked, choosing to defuse the situation with humour.

Back on the field after recovering from an ankle surgery, Shami expressed satisfaction at finding rhythm again after nearly a year away from competitive cricket. “It’s a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good because you are coming back from such a difficult time and then you stay on the ground after that. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me),” he said.

He credited the Bengal team management for their faith during his recovery and said the domestic circuit has been crucial to rebuilding his match fitness. “I played a match against MP 11 months ago, and I am playing this match now. I feel good, but the important thing is that your team is with you at this time, when you are competing,” he said.

Shami also revealed that he had asked for a green-top wicket at Eden Gardens, backing Bengal’s fast-bowling depth to dominate on helpful surfaces. “I had said earlier that we need a green top, because we have four pacers — one of the best in domestic cricket. If we can raise our voice for it, we should, because we have the ability to get six or seven points if we play on green tops,” he said.