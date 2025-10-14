Mohammed Shami opens fire at chief selector Ajit Agarkar: 'Unko kaun update deta hai... that's not my responsibility'

Heading into the three-match ODI series against Australia, all the chatter has been about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and not many are talking about the omission of Mohammed Shami. The 35-year-old hasn't been a part of India's squad since the 2025 Champions Trophy. The experienced campaigner was first overlooked for the Test series against England and then the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Now, the pacer isn't a part of the ODI squad as well, despite being a member of the Champions Trophy-winning squad earlier this year. Mohammed Shami isn't in the squad for the Australia ODIs. (AFP)

Shami finally reacted to not being part of the ODI squad, stating that he is completely fit, a fact that can be proven by his upcoming participation in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.

He also stated that it is not his job to update the national selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, on a constant basis about his fitness. It is worth mentioning that Shami, who made his international comeback earlier this year, has been battling knee injuries since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket," Shami was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to attend the NCA (Centre of Excellence), prepare, and play matches. Woh unki baat hai unko kaun update deta hai, kisne nahin diya (That's their matter who gives them updates or not). It's not my responsibility," he added.

Shami, who was India's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps, suffered a heel injury and had to go under the knife to treat his Achilles tendon. He was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

'Select the best for the country'

After being omitted from the ODI squad, there is a big question mark hanging over the future of Shami in international cricket. With the senior team going through a transition phase in various formats, Shami remains hopeful that he can stage a comeback at this point in his career.

"I always say that you should select the best for your country. It's a matter of the country. The country should win. We should all be happy. That's what I always say," he said.

"Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection... If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it," he added.