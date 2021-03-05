Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well
Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago, has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is doing well, a source close to the legendary spinner said.
The 74-year-old is admitted at a city hospital.
"He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.
Bedi had undergone bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure to remove the blood clot just after the bypass surgery.
Bedi, one of the most successful left-arm spinners from India, represented the country in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.
In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.
He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.
India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
India vs England: The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever.
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. They have lost six wickets in their first innings. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli's men 'out skilled and out thought' England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
