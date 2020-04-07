Captain ‘not so cool’: Three instance when MS Dhoni lost his cool on the cricket field

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:52 IST

Measured, in control and forever stoic - these are the traits which have come to be associated with MS Dhoni. The captain, even when under the pump, always has a sense of calm around him and more often than not, this filters through to the rest of his teammates and they pull through the difficult times. However, pressure does strange things to people and there have been instances on a cricket field, when even Dhoni, for all his calm and composure, has had his tempers frayed.

Here in this article, we take a look at three instances when MS Dhoni lost his cool on a cricket field.

ALSO READ: ‘They were too scared,’ Michael Clarke on why Australian players ‘sucked up’ to Virat Kohli

Dhoni barrage to Deepak Chahar

Kings XI Punjab needed 39 runs in the final two overs and Deepak Chahar had the ball for Chennai Super Kings. However, he bowled two consecutive waist-high no balls that gave the opposition easy opportunities to score.

The first ball was smacked to the boundary, the next ball was again tapped away for a couple of runs. 8 runs were scored and not even one legal ball was bowled. This is when Dhoni ran up to the bowler and gave him a real earful. Chahar then made up for his poor show post a horrific start and gave away just five more runs in the remaining over and even picked up the wicket of David Miller.

ALSO READ: ‘It charged up proceedings’: Sachin Tendulkar picks key incident that gave India momentum in 2011 WC final

Michael Hussey called back, Dhoni fumes

India were taking on Australia in an ODI match in 2012 when Dhoni lost his cool when Michael Hussey was called back after being given out stumped off Suresh Raina’s bowling.

After some deliberation from the TV umpire, Hussey was given out, but even as the southpaw was walking off the field, he was called back by the on-field umpires and this irked the Indian captain who made his stance very clear in front of the umpires. However, the decision stood and Hussey continued batting.

Dhoni marches back on to the field to argue

CSK were taking on Rajasthan Royals in Match 25 of IPL 2020. It came down to the final three balls of the match and CSK needed 8 runs.Mitchell Santner was on strike, Ben Stokes was the bowlers. Stokes bowled a full toss which was immediately called no ball by the umpire. The batsmen took two runs and strangely, after thus, the umpire withdrew the call.

Jadeja got into an argument, and Dhoni marched on to the ground and everything became quite heated. However, the decision stood and Santner had to smash the last ball for a six to clinch a thrilling win, but this came, after Dhoni was not so cool.

Watch the episode here.