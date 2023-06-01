‘Chicken dinner with 0 kills’: Fans show no mercy in trolling Barmy Army's IPL winners post; here's what it is

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enjoyed yet another incredible run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they won their fifth title. Despite being handed a stiff 171-run target in a rain curtailed finale, CSK completed the task at hand in the final ball and won the match by five runs. Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the IPL trophy.(AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as man of the moment as he rescued CSK from a tricky spot and closed the game in style. With 10 required off the last two balls, the left-handed all-rounder smashed Mohit Sharma for a six and a four, sending the entire stadium into loud celebration.

The CSK dugout too rushed to the spotlight to embrace Jadeja and MS Dhoni, who usually refrains from showing any emotions, failed to control it on this occasion. The CSK skipper hugged Jadeja and lifted him, while videos shared on social media also revealed there were tears in MS' eyes.

Meanwhile, the season also witnessed Dhoni getting massive support from the fans irrespective of the venue and a similar sight was witnessed in the finale. Social media too was flooded with celebratory messages, however, one post saw heavy criticism from the fans.

England's fan community The Barmy Army joined the bandwagon but only chose to extend their greetings to their countrymen Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes. “Congrats Ben and Mo,” they tweeted along with a photo of the duo in CSK jersey.

Fans, however, didn't appreciate the gesture and showed no mercy in trolling them.

Most pointed out that Stokes hardly made any contribution as the ₹16.25 crore all-rounder made just two appearances and spent most of the time in the dugout. The all-rounder missed out a chunk of matches due to injury but even after regaining fitness he was seen in the dugout.

Moeen, however, was utilised by Dhoni in 15 matches after missing the season opener due to visa issues. He scored 124 runs in the 10 innings he got to bat, with 23 being his highest score. With the ball the spinner managed 11 wickets in the 26 overs he bowled during the course of the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON