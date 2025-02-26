Cricket destination Dubai buzzing as India’s CT base

Dubai is the all-format, all-country cricket destination – the preferred venue for bilateral matches, IPL, neutral Tests, training camps for English County teams. And now the Champions Trophy. India beat Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. (AFP)

Dubai works because it’s accessible, friendly, neutral, and has great facilities. Just as some hotels and resorts have aced the destination wedding market, Dubai is the first choice for cricket melas. The circus just needs to turn up; after that it is plug and play.

Currently, it’s hosting India in the ICC CT while a side show unfolds in Pakistan. With India playing here, Dubai is buzzing. The India-Pakistan game attracted all those who are part of its eco system plus others affected by FOMO.

The much hyped India-Pakistan battle was a dud, one that tanked at the box office. Fans sensed that Pakistan lacked quality, so the atmosphere was thanda and no amount of hype created by the broadcaster could generate interest in an unequal contest. Gavaskar called it right when he said India ‘A’ would beat this Pakistan side.

Emotions and economics matter for marketing sport but Fakhar Alam, the host of Dressing Room, the highly popular television show, put things in perspective. People have seen through this battle narrative, he said. That is why we focus on presenting cricket in an entertaining manner which fans can connect with. When I congratulated Wasim Akram on his effortless television presence, his response was typically self-effacing: Have been doing this for 20 years, longer than my playing career.

Cricket is media driven, matches are TV products, but the thrill of watching a ‘live’ game is unbeatable. Television provides great visuals, graphics, stats, and (sometimes) smart commentary but it can’t match the magic of the stadium experience. At the ground you hear the crack of bat hitting ball and realise how quickly the cover drive flies off the bat. In Dubai, the spectator seating is so close to the boundary that if one stretches, and has a flexible back, they can shake hands with the fielder on the fence.

Fans at home only see what the cameras cover but at the ground you watch players going through the entire range of pre-match drills. Occupying either side of the main square, teams follow similar routines – gentle warm up, loosening exercises with the medicine ball and stretch bands, a bit of running, some football or volleyball.

Bowlers, tape in hand, mark run-ups, their spikes scratching the exact spot near the sponsor ground mat from where they will take off. Fielders take high catches close to the boundary, careful not to touch the advertising cushions. For runouts they practice hitting the stumps on the run from a short distance. Batsmen face gentle throw downs to get the right feel, also to calm their nerves.

When it’s time for captains to go for the toss, both clutching team sheets that must be exchanged with the opposite number, all action stops. After this pause, once the toss is done, there is a flurry of activity. Mikes in hand, wired to go live, cricket experts do their piece to the cameras.

Watching play from a corporate box, Graeme Smith spoke about the success of SA20 – we focussed on creating a carnival atmosphere for games, providing spectators with music, entertainment and food. Franchise owners are happy with their investments and we have delivered on the financial commitments made to them.

In Dubai, Lalchand Rajput is the coach of the UAE team. Having worked extensively with subcontinent teams, Rajput is excited about the junior programme launched by the ILT20 and the progress made because of regular exposure to international cricket. The facilities at the ICC academy are great and it’s more professional now with senior players on annual retainer contracts like other countries.

In Dubai, India’s influence in world cricket is unmistakeable. India has financial muscle, represented in the ILT20 by IPL owners (Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings) and the fact that the stadium was full of fans wearing 18 and 45 on their backs. Across all cricket playing countries India is respected for its cricket structure, the benefits of IPL and the amazing bench strength it has thrown up.