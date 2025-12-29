Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold prediction despite saying 'It's hard to continue playing': 'Will reach 1000 goals for sure'

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo exuded confidence in his abilities, saying he will definitely breach the 1000-goal mark if he's not plagued by injuries going ahead. However, the 40-year-old, who is all set for his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance next year, did make a candid admission, saying it is getting hard for him to continue playing, but despite this fact, he remains “motivated”. Ronaldo made these comments after being named as the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review. (REUTERS)

Recently, the striker scored a brace for his club, Al-Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League, bringing his total goal tally to 956 for club and country. Ronaldo is well within sight of 1,000 goals; hence, it is no surprise that he continues to chase history and become the first-ever player in the sport's history to reach this milestone.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high, and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football, and I want to keep going," said Ronaldo in his acceptance speech, according to the Indian Express.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies, and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries," he added.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo stated that he plans to retire from professional sport “soon.”

"I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. I will probably cry," he stated.

Ronaldo's record

In the ongoing season for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 14 fixtures, and this performance has helped the club secure the top spot in the standings, four points ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo currently holds the record for scoring the most goals for Portugal (143) and Real Madrid (450). He is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals for four clubs, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has already confirmed that the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his last international tournament. Portugal is placed in Group F alongside Uzbekistan and Colombia, and one more team will join the group after qualifying.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 11, 2026, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. The final of the tournament is slated to be played on July 19.