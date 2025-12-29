‘Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did’: Lamine Yamal unfazed by comparisons with football greats

Lamine Yamal’s clear-cut response to comparisons with football greats like Cristiano Ronaldo.(Reuters) Lamine Yamal played down comparisons with established greats, stressing the importance of carving out his own identity. Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in football, with the teenage prodigy rising to the occasion time and again on the biggest stages. Still in the early years of his career, he continues to deliver match-defining moments with a maturity well beyond his age. Records keep falling, milestones keep coming, and accolades are already stacking up.

Yamal’s impact this season has been hard to ignore. The teenager has already struck seven goals in La Liga and added six assists, playing a key role in Barcelona’s charge to the top of the league table.

He capped off the year in style at the Globe Soccer Awards, adding two major honours to his growing list. The Barcelona prodigy was named Best Forward and also received the prestigious Maradona Award, underlining his remarkable rise on the global stage.

The 18-year-old played down comparisons with established greats, stressing the importance of carving out his own identity. The teenage star reflected on why legends like Cristiano Ronaldo succeeded by staying true to themselves rather than chasing parallels with others.

“It’s best not to compare yourself to anyone. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did because they wanted to be themselves and not compare themselves to others. I want to build my own path," Yamal said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

Yamal finished second in Ballon d'Or this year

Yamal was also one of the contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year, where Ousmane Dembele emerged victorious, while he finished second. He was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the second straight year.

"God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate @o.dembele7 for the award and the great season,” Yamal wrote on Instagram after Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Yamal once again played his part as Barcelona closed the year on a high, with him and Raphinha combining to secure a 2–0 win over 10-man Villarreal. The duo mirrored each other’s celebrations, arms raised and hands linked, after finding the net. The result kept Barcelona firmly on top of La Liga, four points clear of Real Madrid, underlining their control at the summit as the season gathers momentum.