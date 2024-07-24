CSK a ‘gift from god’: Pathirana credits IPL franchise and MS Dhoni for his elevation to international cricket

Sri Lanka's young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana opened up on Chennai Super Kings' big role in his elevation to international cricket. The right-arm pacer grabbed the eyeballs during the 2022 U-19 World Cup for his slinging action, similar to legendary Lasith Malinga. CSK grabbed the big opportunity to sign him as a replacement player for the injured Adam Milne in IPL 2022. He got to play only two matches in his first season at CSK, but it did help him get his maiden international call-up for Sri Lanka. Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrating a wicket with MS Dhoni.(AP)

In the last couple of seasons, Pathirana became the strike bowler for CSK by picking 32 wickets in 18 matches.

Ahead of the crucial white-ball series against India, Pathirana spilt beans on how CSK helped him grab the attention of the selectors and the experience of sharing the dressing room with legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"After my under-19s, I was not in any squads in Sri Lanka. But since my debut for CSK, I got those chances and got selected for Sri Lanka’s main team. Playing for CSK is a gift from god for me. Until I played for CSK, not many knew me. Sharing the dressing room with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very special for youngsters like me, especially coming from Sri Lanka," Pathirana said on Sportstar.

Pathirana has worked hard on his line and length in the last couple of years, which has helped him become more efficient. In the last season of IPL, he also managed to breach the 150kmph barrier with his sling action, which made him more lethal in the death overs.

Talking about the upcoming T20I series against India, the 21-year-old said that it would be massive confidence booster if they managed to outclass the newly crowned T20 World Champions.

"I think it will be a good challenge. India is coming with a new coach and some new players; their combination will be slightly different. But it will be a good challenge for us because they are world champions. We have a very good side and a lot of talent and potential. Unfortunately, we didn’t do well in the T20 World Cup. But if we can win this series, it will be a confidence booster for the next three years," said Pathirana.