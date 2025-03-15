'CSK is run by just one guy. MS Dhoni has outclassed the computer': Harbhajan goes unfiltered in brutal 'data' takedown

Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped massive praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership credentials in the Indian Premier League. Harbhajan, who played under Dhoni's leadership in India, also got the chance to experience the same in the cash-rich league in IPL during his brief stint at Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni led Chennai to joint-most five IPL titles but relinquished captaincy last season to make way for future generations to take his legacy forward as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the charge of the franchise. MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.(PTI)

Harbhajan gave insights into Dhoni's captaincy skills and said he doesn't rely on data to make decisions, but he always has plans ready in his mind.

“MS Dhoni, you have heard his name; he doesn't care about what the computer is suggesting. He wore his pads and gloves, entered the field, and gave directions on the way - Bhajju paa, yahaan se, Deepak vahaan se. He knows who is going to be his next bowler; he very well knows which, when and where he has to use which card,” Harbhajan told ESPNCricinfo.

‘MS Dhoni is probably the best-ever captain’

The veteran spinner called Dhoni the best-ever Indian Premier League captain and he doesn't need a computer to get the job done.

“He is probably the best-ever captain who has led the team. A big franchise like CSK is run by just one guy, and that too with so much success, who doesn't need a computer. He outclassed the computers; you can check the teams who are data-driven and then check the ones who don't,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. The IPL introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Dhoni has already joined the CSK camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The legendary wicketkeeper batter scored 5,243 runs in 264 matches and 229 innings at a strike rate of 137.53

Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the five-time champions will start their campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians at their home ground of Chepauk.