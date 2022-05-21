DC Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: Delhi fret over availability of Prithvi Shaw in must-win match vs Mumbai

The Delhi Capitals face a virtual knock-out game when they meet the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday. A win for the Capitals will secure them a fourth-spot finish and a berth in the IPL 2022 playoffs; however, a loss would knock them out with Royal Challengers Bangalore meeting Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. Incidentally, Capitals had met Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the season where the side had registered a comfortable four-wicket win, chasing down a 178-run target with 10 balls to spare. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The Capitals registered two successive wins in IPL 2022 for the first time in their last two games, defeating Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively. However, a major concern for the side would be the availability of Prithvi Shaw, who hasn't featured in the side's last four matches due to typhoid illness. It is unconfirmed whether Shaw would be available for selection against MI; the side's captain Rishabh Pant earlier said after the game against PBKS that Shaw is “50-50” for selection in Saturday night's game.

While Mandeep Singh and KS Bharat failed to step up in place of Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan scored an important 32 off 16 balls as he opened alongside David Warner against Punjab Kings. Mitchell Marsh has also been in good form for the Capitals, while the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav also played a crucial role for the side against the Kings, picking four wickets among them.

As DC prepare for their must-win game against Mumbai Indians, take a look at their probable XI:

Openers: David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan/Prithvi Shaw (depending on availability)

Middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav

Power-hitter: Rovman Powell

Spin: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Pace: Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed Anrich Nortje

RR probable XI vs CSK: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anrich Nortje

Changes in playing XI: DC are likely to field the same XI, unless Prithvi Shaw is available for selection against MI.

