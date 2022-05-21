IPL 2022 Live Score MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals eye final playoffs spot, RCB fans cheer for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals will be eyeing that final spot of IPL 2022 playoffs when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the three sides that have already made the playoffs with the first two sides slated to face each other in Qualifier 1. If Delhi beat Mumbai, they will make the playoffs and will face LSG in the Eliminator. But if they lose, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be immensely backing MI today, will grab the final playoffs berth., The Rohit Sharma-led outfit, who were the first side this season to be knocked out of the race to the playoffs, will be hoping to finish the season on a high. Delhi had defeated Mumbai by 4 wickets in their season opener. Can they complete a double against the five-time champions to make the next round?

