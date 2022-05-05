Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial mid-table clash
IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial mid-table clash

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 live score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi have so far won four matches out of the nine they've played. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have five wins from the same number of matches. Catch the LIVE updates of DV vs SRH:
DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad(IPL/File Photo)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to get things back in order when they lock horns with a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. While Sunrisers are above their opponent on the points table, both head into the contest on the back of defeats. Washington Sundar, who endured a blow on his bowling hand in the previous encounter, is unlikely to take part in the contest. Delhi, too, are dealing with their own injury setback, which have hindered their plans going into the tournament. The retention of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has backfired badly, which has resulted him in bowling just 2.3 overs before being taken off for bowling two dangerous full-tosses against Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Player in focus

    The crucial mid-table clash will also see David Warner playing against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, for the first time after the unceremonious exit. 

    The star opener is in good touch but has so far failed to convert his decent starts into big totals, something which he would look to change going into the clash. 

    Warner currently leads the batting charts in the Delhi camp and has so far amassed 264 runs from seven outings at a strike-rate of 156.21.

  • May 05, 2022 04:31 PM IST

    DC vs SRH: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for further updates!

