IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial mid-table clash

IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to get things back in order when they lock horns with a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. While Sunrisers are above their opponent on the points table, both head into the contest on the back of defeats. Washington Sundar, who endured a blow on his bowling hand in the previous encounter, is unlikely to take part in the contest. Delhi, too, are dealing with their own injury setback, which have hindered their plans going into the tournament. The retention of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has backfired badly, which has resulted him in bowling just 2.3 overs before being taken off for bowling two dangerous full-tosses against Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

