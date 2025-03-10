Delhi Capitals' Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025; puts himself at risk of getting banned for 2 years

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League after a forgettable Champions Trophy campaign. The English team was knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeats in all of their group-stage matches, after which Jos Buttler also stepped down from the captaincy role. Harry Brook had a forgettable Champions Trophy campaign.(AFP)

Brook scored 47 runs in three matches on batting-friendly tracks in Pakistan and struggled miserably against the spinners. The English batter was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 Crore in the mega auction in November. DC also roped him in IPL 2024, but he also backed out then and didn't travel to India for the cash-rich league.

The 26-year-old apologised to the Delhi Capitals franchise and their supporters for pulling out of IPL 2025 in a note shared on social media.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook wrote on X. "I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level," he wrote.

Brook said that he wants to prioritise England cricket and he is taking the break from IPL to recharge himself for the upcoming series.

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date," he added.

The 26-year-old admitted that everybody won't understand his decision but he has to make the role as his priority is to play for England.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he concluded.

Harry Brook at risk of getting banned

However, by making the big decision to pull, Brook has put himself at risk of being banned from the tournament for a couple of seasons. The IPL governing council introduced a new rule in September last year regarding an overseas player making himself unavailable after getting picked by a team.

"Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons," the IPL governing council stated in a note to franchise.