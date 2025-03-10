Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Capitals' Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025; puts himself at risk of getting banned for 2 years

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2025 08:53 AM IST

Harry Brook apologised to the Delhi Capitals franchise and their supporters for pulling out of IPL 2025 in a note shared on social media.

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League after a forgettable Champions Trophy campaign. The English team was knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeats in all of their group-stage matches, after which Jos Buttler also stepped down from the captaincy role.

Harry Brook had a forgettable Champions Trophy campaign.(AFP)
Harry Brook had a forgettable Champions Trophy campaign.(AFP)

Brook scored 47 runs in three matches on batting-friendly tracks in Pakistan and struggled miserably against the spinners. The English batter was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 Crore in the mega auction in November. DC also roped him in IPL 2024, but he also backed out then and didn't travel to India for the cash-rich league.

The 26-year-old apologised to the Delhi Capitals franchise and their supporters for pulling out of IPL 2025 in a note shared on social media.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook wrote on X. "I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level," he wrote.

Brook said that he wants to prioritise England cricket and he is taking the break from IPL to recharge himself for the upcoming series.

"With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date," he added.

The 26-year-old admitted that everybody won't understand his decision but he has to make the role as his priority is to play for England.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive," he concluded.

Harry Brook at risk of getting banned

However, by making the big decision to pull, Brook has put himself at risk of being banned from the tournament for a couple of seasons. The IPL governing council introduced a new rule in September last year regarding an overseas player making himself unavailable after getting picked by a team.

"Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons," the IPL governing council stated in a note to franchise.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On