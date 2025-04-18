Dewald Brevis' cryptic ‘yellow’ post decoded as CSK announce ex-MI star's signing right before clash vs Hardik's team

South African rising star Dewald Brevis posted an enigmatic photo to his Instagram account that has led to plenty of speculation whether he might bring his services to the Indian Premier League. Much to the excitement of Chennai Super Kings fans, Brevis posted an image that was just one yellow square, sparking rumours that the Protean starlet was set to join the CSK camp as they hunt for a way back into the 2025 tournament. Dewald Brevis taking a photo with MS Dhoni during IPL 2024. Brevis will join CSK as a replacement player for IPL 2025.(IPL)

Soon after, an official media release from the IPL confirmed that Brevis was set to join CSK, coming in as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. “Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025,” confirmed a press release from the IPL.

With Brevis’ part in CSK’s plans for IPL 2025 being rumoured after his Instagram post, fans on the internet reacted to the chance that the high-potential youngster would join CSK ranks for the remainder of the season.

Brevis joins CSK after impact in SA20 2025

Brevis joins CSK after a handful of games with the Mumbai Indians, who he represented 10 times between 2022 and 2024. While Brevis doesn’t have standout numbers in the IPL, averaging 23 at a strike rate of 133, he comes into this season off a successful performance in this year’s SA20.

Brevis struck 291 runs at a strike-rate of 184 for MI Cape Town, with a league-leading 25 sixes in a tournament that boasted of elite power-hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs. Brevis is considered a player to watch for the future, even if he isn’t quite the finished product at 21 years old. Having gone unsold at the IPL auction, Brevis was one of the more talked-about players in terms of teams requiring a replacement for their injured players.

The South African is called ‘Baby AB’ for the aesthetic similarities he shares with AB de Villiers in terms of his batting. CSK will be hoping for a similar sort of impact from their replacement player, who comes in for Gurjapneet and will bolster a faltering middle order.

CSK are currently dead last in the IPL table on just four points, but Brevis joins as a player who could help them on a potential second-half charge towards the playoffs.