Dream debut for Ashwani as pacers lift MI to victory

Mumbai: There’s a reason why pace bowlers love the opportunity of bowling at the Wankhede Stadium. Among Indian venues, it is a ground which offers pace, bounce and movement. In Monday evening’s Indian Premier League game, the conditions were ideal for them with breeze blowing across the ground from the Arabian Sea. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya with Ashwani Kumar. (AFP)

To their credit, MI’s pace attack did well to exploit the conditions to telling effect after electing to bowl against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar set the tone with wickets in the first two overs, left-armer Ashwani Kumar was absolutely lethal on his debut while captain Hardik Pandya also bowled expertly to maintain pressure. The result -- KKR were blown away for 116 in 16.2 overs.

After seeing their team finish at the bottom of the pile last year and starting this season with two losses, MI fans finally had an occasion to celebrate as their batters completed the chase in 12.5 overs for an eight-wicket win. Rohit Sharma missed out again (13 runs) but opener Ryan Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 62 (41 balls).

DREAM START

In a dramatic start, half the KKR side had been dismissed by the end of the seventh over as the home team’s pace unit combined brilliantly to reduce them to 45/5. After the experienced swing bowlers Boult and Chahar made early inroads, Ashwani was the star of the show by picking up four wickets, to become the first Indian bowler to claim a four-fer in his debut game.

With a smooth run-up, the pacer from Punjab delivered the ball with a nice easy action. Without being express, he was nippy and made it difficult for batters to line him up by landing the ball on the seam. Conditions at other venues will be more demanding but he showed how devastating he can be on a lively surface.

Asked to bowl the fourth over of the Powerplay, Ashwani struck on his very first ball. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane paid the price for underestimating the youngster’s skill, going after his first ball only to slice the ball to be caught at deep backward point.

Captain Pandya took him off after one over in the Powerplay overs, and brought him again only in the 11th over of the innings. In his second over, Ashwani actually made everyone sit up and take notice when he dealt a double blow to get rid of Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey.

He followed it up with the wicket of dangerman Andre Russell to leave KKR reeling at 88/8 after 12.4 overs. He finished with figures of 3-0-24-4.

To add to his solid basics, he showed maturity by altering his length to keep the batters guessing. Both Rinku and Andre Russell will vouch for the fact. After being hit for a four by Rinku, he banged the next ball in shorter and wider than the previous ball. The southpaw tried to repeat the shot but sliced it towards deep point for Naman Dhir to complete the catch. Against Russell, he followed a short ball with a fuller delivery. The West Indian missed a slog to be bowled middle stump.

It was a beautiful exhibition of bowling. Earlier, Manish Pandey, who was brought in as an Impact Player, was done in by a peach. The veteran batter was caught on the crease when the ball skidded off the surface to hit the top of leg stump.

“In my village (Jhanjeri, near Mohali), everyone would be watching. They were just waiting for my debut, and by god’s grace, I got an opportunity tonight and did well,” Ashwani said during his mid-innings broadcast interview. “I was feeling pressure early on but the team environment did not make me feel that way.”

During their glory days, MI were well served by their speedsters. Jasprit Bumrah has carried forward Lasith Malinga’s legacy and in between the likes of Mitchell Johnson and Trent Boult had brilliant seasons.

It is the reason the franchise is particular about their pace picks. In this auction they have got Boult back and added Chahar to team up with Bumrah. While they await Bumrah’s return from injury, Boult and Chahar showed how effective they can be when bowling in Mumbai.

Boult started KKR’s downfall on Monday by nailing Sunil Narine with a perfect yorker on the fourth ball of the match. From the other end, with his first ball Chahar induced a false stroke from Quinton de Kock. Returning to bowl the important final over of the Powerplay period, Chahar surprised Venkatesh Iyer with a delivery which took off after pitching to take the glove for a catch behind.