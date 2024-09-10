Final decision made on KL Rahul vs Sarfaraz Khan for 1st Test vs Bangladesh, competition up for one bowling slot: Report

The selection of KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan for India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, beginning September 19 in Chennai, didn't come as a surprise. However, it has sparked a significant debate over who among the two should be taking the field when the series begins. KL Rahul (L) and Sarfaraz Khan will likely be fighting for one spot in Team India's XI against Bangladesh(PTI)

Sarfaraz, who was part of India's previous Test series against England, made a strong statement with his aggressive and fearless performances. His debut was marked by twin half-centuries in Rajkot and another impressive fifty in Dharamsala, showcasing his adaptability against both pace and spin. Now, with Rahul returning to the side after he was ruled out with injury during the England series, the two find themselves in direct competition for a single spot in India's playing XI.

Sarfaraz’s approach during the England series won him many admirers. His fearless attitude made him an exciting prospect for India’s middle order. However, the team management seems to be leaning toward experience, and this is where KL Rahul holds the edge. With 50 Tests under his belt and a decade-long presence in the national setup, Rahul’s experience is seen as invaluable, particularly with the upcoming tour of Australia in mind.

"For people on the outside, they don't understand how a team works and what are the systems in place. In his last three Test matches, KL scored a century in South Africa, one of the best Test knocks in recent times, and 86 at Hyderabad in the last Test he played before injury. He was not dropped but got injured. So, he is fit and available, scored a fifty in Duleep, got match time, and he will start," a BCCI source told PTI.

Rahul’s track record includes crucial centuries at venues like Sydney, Lord’s, and Centurion, which weigh heavily in his favour. Additionally, Rahul has also been one of the mainstays of the Indian Test team for the past few years.

As for Sarfaraz, the young batter has done everything right to keep himself in contention. However, it appears that Rahul’s experience and prior success are too significant to overlook. The team management's focus extends beyond the immediate series against Bangladesh, with an eye on the tougher challenges that lie ahead in Australia later this year; Rahul has been part of multiple tours of Australia.

The report further suggests that Rishabh Pant will be selected over Dhruv Jurel with the same principle of continuity. While Jurel is a fine talent and showed promise in the series against England, Pant’s exceptional track record in Test cricket ensures that he remains India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Kuldeep or Axar?

The only area where there may still be some debate is the third spinner’s slot, with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel both making strong cases. While Axar had a solid outing in the Duleep Trophy first round with both, bat and ball, Kuldeep struggled against the young Musheer Khan.

But overall, the message from the team management is clear: heading into home season, experience and continuity are likely to be given priority.