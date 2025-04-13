'For 30 seconds I blamed myself...': How Abhishek Sharma convinced 'superstitious' father to watch record 141-run knock

Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar, never watched his son play live at a stadium in the IPL. It's "superstition" that has left him "hesitant" through the years, until Saturday evening in Hyderabad, when he watched the 24-year-old's carnage to set up Sunrisers Hyderabad's record win against Punjab Kings. Abhishek Sharma scored 141 against Punjab Kings on Saturday

Abhishek scored a stunning 55-ball 141 in SRH's second win this season. It was the highest-ever knock by an Indian batter in IPL history and third-best overall after Chris Gayle's 175 and Brendon McCullum's 158.

Speaking to Times of India after the match, Raj Kumar revealed that it was the first time he had ever watched his son in action in an IPL game in a stadium. He also revealed that, given his superstitious belief, he had started blaming himself when the SRH opener was caught at deep point in the fourth over, only to be relieved of the pressure when the umpire signalled it as no ball.

"I am superstitious. I used to think he wouldn't do well if I was there. Even last night, when he was dismissed off a no-ball, for those 30 seconds, I started blaming myself," he said. "Then the sixes started landing among the crowd. I was on my feet throughout his knock."

'I was a bit hesitant to go...'

Sunrisers and Abhishek did not incur a good start to the season. After a win in their opener against Rajasthan Royals at home, they lost four in a row to stand at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Abhishek scored just 51 runs in the first five innings. But both roared back to form on Saturday.

Raj Kumar added that his son convinced him to travel to Hyderabad to watch the match.

"He booked the tickets. I was a bit hesitant to go. But then he called and convinced me to fly to Hyderabad," he said.

The left-hander's mother believes that after Sunrisers' win, his son will continue in this form for the rest of the season.

"Sab ko Khushi hai, ma ko bhi Khushi hai, pure Hyderabad ko Khushi hai ki hum match jeete hai (Everyone is happy, I am happy too. The entire of Hyderabad is celebrating the fact that we won the match)," Manju said in the video posted by IPL. "Thoda stop lag gaya tha lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega (There was a lean patch, but now the team will contibue to do well)."