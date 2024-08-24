'Fractured my thumb, took painkillers and scored 117 from there': Shikhar Dhawan's greatest knock for India - Exclusive

As Shikhar Dhawan's glorious 14-year-long international career comes to an end, the former India opener reflected on some of the greatest knocks of his career. Anyone who has followed Dhawan's career would place his innings of 187 on Test debut right at the pinnacle. And while it surely remains a strong contender for the top spot in the long list of Dhawan's match-winning innings for India, in the batter's heart, it belongs to some other century. Shikhar Dhawan didn't let his broken thumb come between him and his century.(Getty)

It's no secret that Dhawan established himself as the backbone of Indian batting when it came to ICC tournaments. He scored 1238 runs from 20 ODIs and became the fastest Indian batter to breach the 1000-run mark in ICC tournaments. Hence, it is obvious that Dhawan's favourite knock has to be from one of those four ODI ICC tournaments, across which he scored six centuries. Call it irony or fate, but Dhawan's best knock for India is also his last in ICC tournaments – the 117 he scored against Australia during the 2019 World Cup in England. Dhawan was in rich vein of form heading into the series, having scored 143 against Australia and an unbeaten 75 versus New Zealand. With 497 runs for Delhi Capitals, the IPL had turned out fairly well for him, and with India opening their campaign against the mighty Australians, Dhawan couldn't have asked for a better start.

Also Read: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan calls it a day

Or could he? Because off the first ball of the ninth over, a scorching ball that kept climbing hit Dhawan on his thumb as he tried to pull Pat Cummins. As it was later revealed, the blow had fractured Dhawan's thumb and eventually ruled him out of the World Cup – that ICC tally could have swelled even further – but after a couple of painkillers and a bit of magic spray, it was as if nothing had happened. There were instances when the pain bothered him as he looked up to the physio and received a couple more treatments, but you wouldn't know looking at his shots. He went on to hit 12 fours and two sixes with a broken thumb, such was Dhawan's grit.

"I have a few favourite innings that are close to my heart, especially the 2019 World Cup. We were playing a match against Australia. I was batting on 25 when I broke my thumb. The ball came at 150 clicks and hit my here (pointing towards his left thumb). I popped painkillers and scored 117 from there," Dhawan told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.

That first World Cup century

If his innings at the Oval bags the top spot, then the one he played against South Africa four years ago in the 2015 World Cup isn't too far behind. That is as good a Dhawan inning as any. He had struggled for runs in the preceding tri-series against Australia and England and had gone without a century for three months – since November of the previous year. Dhawan began India's World Cup run on a promising note, scoring 73 against Pakistan – the same match in which Virat Kohli scored a century – but in the very next game, it was his turn to up the ante with a maiden World Cup ton.

"The MCG one was also a very good knock of mine. More so because I wasn't scoring runs prior to it. I am thankful to Dhoni for backing me and persisted with me in the World Cup. I was always able to play well in ODIs, but the occasional dip in form is inevitable. That's when I scored those 137 runs. I like that one too," Dhawan added.