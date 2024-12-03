Gambhir, Rohit receive huge shot in the arm as India's WTC final hopes get major boost after NZ commit careless mistake

The World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle is in its final legs and several teams are in the fray to make it to the final which is slated to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June 2025. India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand are the five teams that have a realistic chance of progressing to the WTC final in a bid to win the prized mace. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP)(AFP)

India, who suffered a 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand seemed to be in an uphill battle to make it to the summit clash; however, the recent few developments have changed it all around. Under stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, India first defeated Australia in Perth by 295 runs to increase their points percentage to above 60 in the WTC standings.

Now, regular captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have received another shot in the arm after New Zealand were penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test of the three-match series against England in Christchurch.

New Zealand and England have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test. Both sides have been docked three WTC competition points. England and New Zealand have also been fined 15 percent of their match fees.

Tom Latham and Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton levelled the charges.

What does the rulebook say?

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Earlier, New Zealand's chances of making it to the WTC final suffered a huge blow after the hosts faced an eight-wicket loss against England in Christchurch. The BlackCaps now need to win their remaining two Tests and hope for other results to go their way.

As for India, Rohit and Co. need to win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4-0 to make it to the WTC final without depending on other results.

Updated WTC standings:

India (PCT 61.11)

South Africa (PCT 59.25)

Australia (PCT 57.69)

Sri Lanka (PCT 50.00)

New Zealand (PCT 47.92)

England (PCT 42.50)

Pakistan (PCT 33.33)

West Indies (PCT 26.67)

Bangladesh (PCT 25.00)