Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill handed reality check over Jasprit Bumrah suspense for 2nd Test: 'What's the point of...'

On the eve of the Edgbaston Test between India and England, all the chatter is about whether pacer Jasprit Bumrah would play the second match of the five-game series. The 31-year-old dished out 43.4 overs in the Headingley Test, which India lost by five wickets after allowing England to chase down 371. The No. 1-ranked ICC Test bowler scalped five wickets in the first innings. However, he went wicketless in the second innings, and he was not even called upon to bowl when England needed 85 more runs for the win. Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill handed ‘dead rubber’ warning as suspense around Jasprit Bumrah continues to grow.(HT_PRINT)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons Bumrah needs to play the Edgbaston Test against Ben Stokes and co. as he is the best bowler currently, and India cannot risk going 0-2 down.

Even before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy got underway, Bumrah himself made it clear that he would be playing just three Tests. When he took five wickets in the first innings, calls grew for the pacer to play all Tests. However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed there would be no change in plans, and the speedster would play only three Tests.

"If we talk about this Test match, will you play Bumrah? Yes, if Bumrah wants to play. By all means, as a coach or anybody, I would also always want Bumrah to play. Because Bumrah's factor in the game is very big. And especially, we are 1-0 behind in a series. Obviously, we have decided this earlier. And Bumrah has also suggested that he has to play 3 Tests. And that is the best way to manage his workload," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir in firing line for handling of Jasprit Bumrah for England Tests: 'Why was it not kept a secret?'

"I would rather say, we have got a 10-day bonus. So, he can be ready for this game. So, let's just say, if he plays this game and it becomes 1-1. You have a chance to rest him in the 3rd or 4th test. And you can bring him back. But if this Test match also goes wrong, you can always rest him and just play him in the 4th Test," he added.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah was seen having a long chat with Gambhir on Monday. He only bowled towards the latter half of the training session, and all signs point to the 31-year-old missing the contest.

"If I were talking about team management, and even if I were Bumrah, I would say the same thing. He is such a big bowler, such a big superstar. Why does he play? To win the match, to win the series. So, obviously, what's the point of playing in a dead rubber? I mean, I don't think it makes any sense. But also, let's keep in mind, it can be traumatic," said Ashwin.

"A bowler has undergone surgery once. The second time, he had to manage his load. He just got away with it. And he came back. He came back, obviously, with flying colours. So, it is very, very important to extend his career. So, with that regard, Bumrah should play in the 2nd Test. Because 2-0 becomes a big, big hit to catch up. Especially in an away series. It can happen in a home series as well. But in an away series, it's very tough," he added.

'Happy to see chatter about Bumrah'

Ashwin also said that he is happy to see all the chatter about an Indian bowler, as for a long time, the fans have been obsessed with batters. He stated that it just shows how important Bumrah truly is.

With a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah went past Wasim Akram to become the bowler with the most wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries.

"I am happy that before a series or a Test match, we are talking about Indian cricket. It is very evident that we are talking about a bowler. Right? In the past, it's always been about a batter. The superstar, the runaway brand of Indian cricket. We have always run after batters for so many years. But for the first time, such a big discussion about a bowler. And I am so glad for both Bumrah and the situation Indian cricket is in," said Ashwin.

"I always used to say that in any cricketing landscape, if there is a domination of bowlers or if you have a pack of bowlers, just like Australia has always had. You see, before that, there was Thompson, there was McDermott, then you had Gillespie, Shane Warne. You continue to have that legacy. If there is such a bowling pack, then those teams tend to win a lot more titles and a lot more competitions. India is far away from that. But at least, we have started," he added.